Florida Woman Claims First Top Prize Playing $2,500 A Week For Life

The Florida Lottery announces that Dianne Vanderveen, of St. Petersburg, claimed the first top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,330,000.00.

Vanderveen purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 3501 49th Street North in St. Petersburg. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Players can win big for just $5 playing the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game, which features four top prizes of $2,500 a week for life! With more than $120.9 million in total cash prizes and the chance to win 2X or 5X the prize shown, there’s something for every player to enjoy!

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.95.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

