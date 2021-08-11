Public Hearing-Brunswick Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING In Connection with the Proposed Local Law of the Town of Harpersfield, Delaware County, New York to Opt-Out of Retail Cannabis Dispensaries and On-Site Cannabis Consumption Facilities within the Town of Harpersfield and Subject to Permissive Referendum Pursuant to Cannabis Law Section 131 and Municipal Home Rule Law Section 24. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Harpersfield's Town Board on September 8, 2021, at 7:00 PM at the Harpersfield Town Hall, located at 25399 State Hwy 23, Harpersfield, New York 13786, to hear all persons interested regarding the proposed Local Law entitled "A Local Law to Allow the Town of Harpersfield to Opt-Out of the Retail Dispensary License and On-Site Consumption License Provisions of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act/ New York Cannabis Law". The purpose of the proposed Local Law is to request that the Cannabis Control Board prohibit the establishment of cannabis retail dispensary licenses and/or on-site consumption licenses for adult-use cannabis within the jurisdiction of the Town. A copy of the proposed Local Law is available for review at the office of the Town Clerk located at 25399 State Hwy 23, Harpersfield, NY 13786. All persons desiring to speak either on behalf of, or in opposition to, said proposed Local Law shall be heard by either attending the public hearing or by submitting written comments in advance of the public hearing to: tohclerk@gmail.com using the subject line "Cannabis Law". By Order of the Town Board Linda E. Goss, Town Clerk August 12, 2021.