Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Public Hearing-Brunswick Township

Kanabec County Times Online
 8 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Adjustment and Appeals of Brunswick Township will hold a public hearing and meet on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Brunswick Town Hall. Purpose of Hearing - Appeal Application from Frank and Ann Dropps regarding a denial of an Application for Exemption Certificate for Minor Subdivisions. Property located in Section 2, Brunswick Township, Kanabec County.

www.moraminn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kanabec County Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Harpersfield, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING In Co...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING In Connection with the Proposed Local Law of the Town of Harpersfield, Delaware County, New York to Opt-Out of Retail Cannabis Dispensaries and On-Site Cannabis Consumption Facilities within the Town of Harpersfield and Subject to Permissive Referendum Pursuant to Cannabis Law Section 131 and Municipal Home Rule Law Section 24. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Harpersfield's Town Board on September 8, 2021, at 7:00 PM at the Harpersfield Town Hall, located at 25399 State Hwy 23, Harpersfield, New York 13786, to hear all persons interested regarding the proposed Local Law entitled "A Local Law to Allow the Town of Harpersfield to Opt-Out of the Retail Dispensary License and On-Site Consumption License Provisions of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act/ New York Cannabis Law". The purpose of the proposed Local Law is to request that the Cannabis Control Board prohibit the establishment of cannabis retail dispensary licenses and/or on-site consumption licenses for adult-use cannabis within the jurisdiction of the Town. A copy of the proposed Local Law is available for review at the office of the Town Clerk located at 25399 State Hwy 23, Harpersfield, NY 13786. All persons desiring to speak either on behalf of, or in opposition to, said proposed Local Law shall be heard by either attending the public hearing or by submitting written comments in advance of the public hearing to: tohclerk@gmail.com using the subject line "Cannabis Law". By Order of the Town Board Linda E. Goss, Town Clerk August 12, 2021.
Geauga County, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

County commission grills park director on budget numbers

The Geauga County Budget Commission on Monday approved the Geauga Park District’s 2022 budget after putting Executive Director John Oros on the hot seat. The commission made up of County Auditor Charles E. Walder, Treasurer Christopher P. Hitchcock and Prosecutor James R. Flaiz, grilled Mr. Oros on the 2022 budget and reduced one of the park district’s 1-mill levy to 0.36 mill to account for a $1.9 million gap in the spending plan.
Pierce County, WATacoma Daily Index

Public Hearing-City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing – Manitou Annexation Interlocal Agreement. The Tacoma City Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. to receive public comments on the draft Interlocal Agreement and draft Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Tacoma and Pierce County concerning the proposed annexation of the Manitou Area. The Area is bounded by Lakewood Dr. W., 64th St. W., 70th St. W., and the County-City boundaries to the east of 52nd Ave. W. The proposed annexation is required by the State Growth Management Act. The text of the draft Interlocal Agreement is published below, pursuant to RCW 35.13.470. To learn more about the proposed annexation and how to attend the public hearing (virtually or in-person), please visit www.cityoftacoma.org/Manitou. ANNEXATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF TACOMA and PIERCE COUNTY.
Chinook, WAchinookobserver.com

PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE CHINOOK WATER DISTRICT

On September 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM the Chinook Water District will hold a public hearing at the Chinook Fire Department meeting room located at 764 SR101. The topics to be discussed at this meeting are as follows: 1. Water Use Efficiency Goal Setting. 2. Regular monthly business. The public is invited to attend this meeting.
Glendale, WIglendale-wi.org

Public Hearing on Glendale Library Services

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the City of Glendale Common Council on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 6:00 P.M. at the City Hall Council Chambers or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82781177295?pwd=S1djdzlRNGJPc0pqMERiMXREZjJWZz09. Meeting ID: 827 8117 7295. on the recommendation of the Glendale Library Review...
PoliticsKanabec County Times Online

Kanabec County Board of Commissioners Briefs

The next meeting of the Kanabec County Board of Commissioners is 9 a.m. Sept. 7, 2021 at the Kanabec County Courthouse basement meeting room. The meeting is also held via WebEx telephone or video access. Gambling request for substance use treatment organization divides vote. Charitable gambling requests are typically approved...
Politicstownofdavidson.org

Town of Davidson Affordable Housing and Equity Board Meeting Rescheduled

The Town of Davidson Affordable Housing and Equity Board will hold a rescheduled monthly meeting on Thursday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. via a Zoom format. For a preliminary agenda and accompanying materials, please see the town's meeting agenda webpage. For those interested in viewing the meeting, access the zoom webinar here.
Politicsboston.gov

Public Improvement Commission hearing

The Public Improvement Commission hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on August 19. PH 1. On a petition by Davita Kidney Care for the making of Specific Repairs within Harrison Avenue (public way), Boston Proper, located on its southeasterly side at address no. 660, generally northeast of East Canton Street, consisting of curb and sidewalk reconstruction, as well as new and relocated pedestrian ramps, specialty pavement, and bike racks.
Politicsfreedom929.com

JASPER COUNTY BOARD MEETING

(NEWTON) The Jasper County Board had its regular monthly meeting for August last week in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of all claims and bills as presented : reviewed and noted all county reports as presented : heard that the Jasper County Law Enforcement Center has a projected completion date of March 2022 – while the second payment worth $333,248 was recently made, the project is currently running $15,000 under budget : noted that seven Board members recently attended a UCCI Education Seminar in Galena where workshops on various topics were held, plus interaction with members from other county boards from throughout the state : noted the discussion continues on the possible future of the Jasper County Ambulance Service : and took no additional action, other than to adjourn, after a sixty-four minute executive session to discuss personnel : the next regular Jasper County Board meeting is September 16th.
Rosman, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Public hearing on August 30

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Public Law No. 100-647 S1013(a)(24)(A)(1988), the undersigned will hold a public hearing on August 30, 2021, at 6:00PM)) PM at the location of the undersigned listed below to discuss its acquisition by lease purchase of (1) 2022 Ford F-550 Mini Pumper Fire Apparatus and financial arrangements related thereto.
Allegheny County, PANPR

Allegheny County township to hear proposal for new coal mine

A company that wants to build a new coal mine in Allegheny County will have its plan discussed at a public hearing this week. The Forward Township board of supervisors will hear from the public on whether to grant a special permit to the company to build the mine at a meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Elizabeth Forward Middle School in Elizabeth, Pa.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

County to conduct two public hearings

Chaffee County commissioners will conduct two public hearings on heritage water subdivision exemptions during their meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Buena Vista Community Center. Due to COVID-19 precautions, meetings are now being convened virtually until further notice. The first public hearing is for the Ludwig heritage water...
Exeter, PAMercury

Exeter Township planners hear about major expansion of storage facility

The Exeter Township Planning Commission got a look Monday night at a sketch plan for a proposed expansion of Exeter Self Storage at 5520-5550 Perkiomen Ave. Plans include the construction of seven buildings on the 5.5-acre site to be used for rental storage purposes. Although square footage of the individual...
theweektoday.com

Select Board invites public input on block grant projects

Wareham is eligible to apply for $825,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, and the Select Board is inviting members of the public to share their thoughts on the potential uses of the money during its upcoming meeting on Aug. 24. Jaime Rebhan-Buckminster of Community Opportunities Group, the firm that...
Lancaster, CAAntelope Valley Press

Public hearing set on supervisorial districts

LANCASTER — The independent Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission will host a public hearing to collect public input to help redraw supervisorial district lines for the next 10 years on Aug. 22 in the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theatre. The in-person/virtual meeting is scheduled from 2 to 4...
Lincoln, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

LPSNRD budget public hearing set

LINCOLN – One of the final opportunities for public input on the Fiscal Year 2022 Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Budget will be on Wednesday, Aug. 18. LPSNRD’s annual Budget Public Hearing will begin at 7 p.m. at the district office, 3125 Portia Street, in Lincoln. In July,...
Howell, MIwhmi.com

Public Hearing Held For Padnos Wetlands Permit

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) held a public hearing for a permit being requested by a Howell company that is seeking to install a controversial industrial shredder. Padnos Iron and Metal, on Lucy Road, in Howell, already has an air permit for the shredder. Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy