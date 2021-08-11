What’s in store for Sloatsburg Ambulance Corps

Sloatsburg residents are wondering what will become of the village’s volunteer ambulance corps now that an unhappy chapter of its history has been written. Michael Gannon, former president of the Sloatsburg Ambulance Corps, entered a plea of guilty to second degree grand larceny, a felony, in Rockland County Court. He was charged with diverting more than $70,000 of the non-profit’s EMS provider’s funds for his personal use, paying for personal expenses and entertainment, including a whopping $9,000 for Jets’ tickets.