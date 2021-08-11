Cancel
Rockland County, NY

What’s in store for Sloatsburg Ambulance Corps

By Kathy Kahn, Staff Reporter
rocklandtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSloatsburg residents are wondering what will become of the village’s volunteer ambulance corps now that an unhappy chapter of its history has been written. Michael Gannon, former president of the Sloatsburg Ambulance Corps, entered a plea of guilty to second degree grand larceny, a felony, in Rockland County Court. He was charged with diverting more than $70,000 of the non-profit’s EMS provider’s funds for his personal use, paying for personal expenses and entertainment, including a whopping $9,000 for Jets’ tickets.

