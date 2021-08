Starting on September 20, California will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees. The state currently required proof of vaccination or a pre-entry negative test is necessary where there are 5,000 or more persons for an indoor event. After Sept. 20, this will be The post California to require vaccination proof or negative COVID test for indoor events with 1,000+ attendees appeared first on KESQ.