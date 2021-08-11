Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer TV reboot reveals its premiere date and first-look photos

The Peacock streaming service will invite Days of Our Lives fans to venture Beyond Salem on Monday, Sept. 6, when the five-episode spinoff series premieres.
New episodes of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will be available daily, and for free, culminating with the limited series’ finale on Friday, Sept. 10.
Four photos were also released on Wednesday, as seen in the attached photo gallery (click here for direct access).
Days alum-turned-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna headlines the offshoot, reprising her role as Billie Reed, while fellow Days vet Eileen Davidson will also appear in the spinoff (presumably in the role of Kristen...
Comments / 0