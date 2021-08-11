Cancel
Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer TV reboot reveals its premiere date and first-look photos

The TV series based on the iconic 1990s teen horror movie franchise premieres Oct. 15 with four episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released on Fridays until the season finale on Nov. 12.

