Seth MacFarlane wraps filming on pandemic-delayed The Orville Season 3, says he's up for more

The end of the 2020-21 season is pretty much upon us and there are still several sci fi/fantasy shows waiting for word on their fates. Below are the shows that currently have not received a renewal announcement, and the prospects for several of these are looking grim right now. But if the fans band together and make a Call to Action on the social networks, it is possible to sway network execs towards a renewal decision. We have seen shows like The Expanse, Lucifer, and Timeless saved by fan action in the past, even if just briefly, and perhaps one of the Bubble shows on this list could be the next to benefit from fan support. You can see the status of all the currently airing and returning sci fi and fantasy shows at our Cancellation Watch Page, and be sure to follow this site for status updates and breaking news.