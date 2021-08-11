Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Other Two unveils its Season 2 trailer

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider's acclaimed Comedy Central comedy returns Aug. 26 at its new home on HBO Max, more than two years after its Season 1 finale.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Schneider
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Other Two#Comedy Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Hulu's Dopesick Trailer Unveils the Lies that Kick-Started the Opioid Epidemic

From its first trailer, Dopesick looks like the kind of show that is going to be both excellent and incredibly depressing. The eight-episode scripted series, based on the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy, takes an intimate look at the start of the opioid epidemic. From the creation of oxycontin by the Sackler family and the lies peddled by Purdue pharma, to the rural doctors and communities targeted and decimated by its swift and ravaging effects, Dopesick’s story is already poised to be one of the year’s most essential.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Trailer: HBO Max’s Acclaimed Comedy About Struggling Siblings Returns In August

What happens when the definition of success suddenly changes? Two siblings are learning what it means to move on from prominence in “The Other Two.” The comedy series returns for a second season, and this time another character is finding her chance at fame. Now a popular talk show host, Pat’s own rise to stardom is challenging how an entire family feels about being in the spotlight. Alterations to “The Other Two” don’t just stop with storylines. Originally airing on Comedy Central during its first season, the show is now a part of HBO Max.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Trailer: Molly Shannon’s Newfound Talk-Show Fame Is Driving Brooke and Cary Crazy (Video)

After a very long hiatus following its first season, “The Other Two” is finally debuting its second season later this month. On Wednesday, HBO Max — the new home of the former Comedy Central series — released the trailer for the upcoming episodes, which see siblings Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) play second fiddle yet again, but this time not to their famous brother, Chase Dubek (Case Walker).
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Netflix Unveils First Trailer for New Horror Series 'Midnight Mass'

Netflix has released the first trailer for Midnight Mass, an upcoming, seven-episode limited horror series from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan. The series takes place on Crockett Island, an isolated island community where existing tensions are heightened after a...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Other Two: Season Two Poster and Teaser Released by HBO Max (Watch)

Season two of The Other Two is coming soon to HBO Max. The streaming service has released a poster and a trailer to tease the second season of the series. Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Molly Shannon, and Ken Marino star. The series follows two siblings with average lives who have to deal with their younger brother becoming a huge success via the Internet.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix reveals new details of the Witcher Season 2 and its first episode with a new trailer

Netflix has shared a new featurette for Season 2 of The Witcher, which reveals some details of the story of the first episode. In the video, posted on Netflix’s Geeked Twitter account, la showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich confirms that the first episode of Season 2 is a adaptation of A Grain of Truth by Andrzej Sapkowski. Hissrich describes the news as “worst kept secret”, presumably due to all references to the story so far, including the title of one of the episodes.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix unveiled the new trailer for the Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

The universe of The Witcher it is expanding. A year and a half after the arrival of the live action series, starring Henry Cavill What Geralt de Rivia, Netflix prepares to release in a few days the anime film that serves as a prequel to the show and tells the story of Geralt’s mentor: Vesemir. The streaming giant released a new trailer for Nightmare of the Wolf that reveals how sorcerers are created.
TV SeriesHBO Watch

A MARE OF EASTTOWN Season Two or Not?

This post is generated for two reasons. One, MARE OF EASTTOWN was an acclaimed limited series for HBO and the production companies involved and two, because which projects deserve to continue has been a question for HBO as of late. I will address that first reason but let’s look at...
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Promised Land’ Ordered To Series, Chloe Bennet Exits ‘Powerpuff’, ‘The Other Two’ Trailer, More ‘SpongeBob’, A ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return, and More!

ABC has made calls on their final two pilots up for consideration for the coming season. Promised Land has been ordered to series. The series follows two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley starring John Ortiz and Christina Ochoa. ABC also passed on Epic, a fairy tale drama from the creators of Once Upon a Time. ABC has no outstanding pilots left and has ordered 2 dramas, Queens and Promised Land and 3 comedies, The Wonder Years, Maggie and Abbott Elementary.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Aragami 2 Story Trailer Unveiled Ahead Of Its September Release

Lince Works Have Unveiled Aragami 2’s Story Trailer Ahead Of Its Upcoming Release Date. Lince Works, an independent developer, first launch Aragami in 2016 and received funding in 2019 for its sequel. In May, the company, along with its partner GameSeer, announced that it had received funding to pursue the sequel, Aragami 2. Aragami 2 is set to launch on 17th September 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Superman & Lois Fight to Save Their Son in Season 1 Finale

Superman & Lois wraps its first season tonight with an episode that sees Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) confronting his worst nightmare. Also today: world champion boxer Christy Martin tells her story in a new installment of Netflix’s Untold, 12 more quarterfinalists take the stage on America’s Got Talent, and Dave and Odette Annable and Francois Chau guest on Fantasy Island. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Gossip: N.H. Theatre Project unveils its new season

New Hampshire Theatre Project is working on its 2021-2022 season, featuring four productions, along with other projects. "The good news is we're still here," Founding Executive Director Genevieve Aichele says. "Crazy year." The company is in a state of transition with Artistic Director Catherine Stewart's departure, and Aichele's plan to...
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Eric Kripke interview: ‘The Boys’ showrunner

“We put a lot of subtext and commentary in the show, and the fact that people seem to be responding to it is just very, very gratifying,” admits Emmy-nominated showrunner Eric Kripke about the commercial and critical success of his Amazon Prime action drama “The Boys.”. We talked with Kripke...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Amazon Unveils Trailer for ‘LuLaRich,’ Investigative Docuseries About the LuLaRoe Pyramid Scheme

Amazon Prime Video announced that the investigative docuseries “LuLaRich” will drop on Sept. 10, and unveiled a trailer for the series. “LuLaRich” is a four-part docuseries — from “Fyre Fraud” documentarians Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason — examining the pyramid scheme that was (and shockingly still is) LuLaRoe. The explosive growth of the clothing company, which began as a multi-level marketing scam in which people (mostly women) sold leggings to one another, while also signing up new retailers to be beneath them in the pyramid, has played out, as so many evil things do, mostly on Facebook. The doc series features former retailers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy