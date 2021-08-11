Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are Not Dating (Sorry, Ross and Rachel Fans)
Sadly, Friends fans' dreams have been crushed: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are not dating. Although many fans wanted to see the Ross Geller and Rachel Green actors get together in real life, Schwimmer's team confirmed to Elle UK that the friends and former co-stars are not in a relationship. This follows a recent report from Closer that claimed the two were an item, which sent social media into a frenzy.975now.com
