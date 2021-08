Ridgewood NJ, Heather A. Mailander the Village Manager sent out and email yesterday defining the destructive nature of the Emerald Ash Bore . The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is a small (1/2 inch), invasive insect currently destroying Ash trees in many regions of North America. It was first discovered in Michigan 20 years ago and has killed tens of millions of Ash trees throughout the midwest. EAB is working its way up the East Coast, and is now very active in Ridgewood. EAB kills 100% of untreated ash trees.