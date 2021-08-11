Cancel
An Elegant Parisian-Style Wine Bar Pops Open in the Former Riddler Space in Hayes Valley

By Clair Lorell
Eater
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The closure of the Riddler last summer stunned fans of boozy brunches accompanied by fine dining-level cuisine. But the Champagne is flowing once again in Hayes Valley: Linden & Laguna wine bar officially opens Wednesday, August 11, at 528 Laguna Street. From wine industry veteran Chris Nickolopoulos and featuring food from Pesha Perlsweig, Linden & Laguna serves 16 wines by the glass plus small plates of oysters, goat cheese-stuffed apricots, and caviar-clad clam dip and chips. As of Aug. 11, the design-heavy, Parisian-style space with seats for 24 inside and 20 outside throughout the sidewalk and parklet, is open Wednesday through Sunday evenings.

sf.eater.com

Comments / 0

