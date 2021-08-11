An Elegant Parisian-Style Wine Bar Pops Open in the Former Riddler Space in Hayes Valley

Trays of brown butter tarts, fresh fruit-filled galettes, and brioche cradling soft-boiled eggs and crispy slices of bacon beckon from atop a bar where patrons used to order cocktails at Angelino Restaurant, an old-school Italian spot in Sausalito. Now, a line of customers, each staring longingly at treats on the other side of the Plexiglass divider, winds through the dining room, the nutty scent of butter filling the air. The two mask-wearing women behind the counter seem to be on a first-name basis with everyone, laughing with customers and asking after their kids. The intimacy is palpable — even more so for the fact that it was largely absent during the socially distant days of 2020.