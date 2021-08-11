Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Jeopardy!' reveals who will succeed Alex Trebek as host

newscentermaine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — "Jeopardy!" has ended its search for Alex Trebek's successor - and the show couldn't settle on just one person. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television announced that Mike Richards will take over as the everyday host of the iconic trivia game show, while actress Mayim Bialik will head primetime and spin-off programming.

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#Big Bang Theory#Fox#Abc#Sony Pictures#Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek’s Widow Gave Ken Jennings This Special Gift

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to fill in after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away. Many were surprised when Ken wasn’t chosen as the permanent host. The show recently announced that executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy!
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Matt Amodio is the Real Jeopardy! Story Right Now

As you may have heard, things are a bit hectic for Jeopardy! at the moment. The beloved quiz show announced on August 11 that it had finally done the impossible and selected legendary host Alex Trebek’s replacement. In this case, it’s replacements. Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will take over as the full time host of the syndicated series beginning with its 38th season. Meanwhile, fellow guest host and former Blossom and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will also be involved with the show going forward. Bialik will shepherd several upcoming primetime Jeopardy! specials starting with the Jeopardy! National College Championship airing on ABC this year.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Reportedly Wanted Mayim Bialik as Full-Time Host, But Here's What Happened

Mike Richards was not the first choice for the permanent host of Jeopardy!, a new report says. Richards, who serves as executive producer on the long-running game show, was named host of Jeopardy! on Wednesday following a months-long search to find the late Alex Trebek's replacement. His selection has been mired in controversy and as it turns out, was a fallback option among Sony Studios executives, who originally wanted Big Bang Theory Mayim Bialik to take the role.
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & VideosPopculture

LeVar Burton Reveals His Wife's Brutally Honest Reaction to His 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosting Stint

LeVar Burton has opened up about his Jeopardy! guest-hosting stint, and revealed his wife's brutally honest reaction to his performance. Ahead of his first episode, the iconic star appeared on Good Morning America to talk about working on the legendary game show. During the conversation, Burton shared that his wife, make-up artist Stephanie Cozart Burton, was present for his tapings.
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ James Holzhauer Shared Some Hilariously Ruthless Thoughts About Show's Hosting Decisions

Nobody thought replacing Alex Trebek would be easy after the longtime Jeopardy! host's death in 2020, and the search for a new permanent host has been an interesting process during Season 37, with viewers and former contestants alike being pretty vocal with their opinions regarding the game show’s future. Those beliefs definitely haven’t changed since Sony Pictures Television announced Jeopardy!’s new permanent hosts — that’s right, plural — with one of the games greatest, James Holzhauer, chiming in with a hilariously ruthless burn.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Reacts to Mike Richards ‘Jeopardy!’ Permanent Host Announcement

It only makes sense that the stars of Wheel of Fortune are welcoming new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards on social media. Of course, Pat Sajak and Vanna White are the stars of Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been hosting the popular game show for an incredible four decades or in other words, since 1981. So, there is no doubt that Sajak knows what it takes to be a great game show host. It was only right that he was one of the first to welcome new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why Mike Richards was always going to be Jeopardy! host -- and why LeVar Burton didn't stand a chance

"First of all, Sony & #Jeopardy telegraphed this move early on when it had Richards host right after Ken Jennings," Melanie McFarland explains in a Twitter thread. "Jennings got a 7-week run, but that struck me as something of a stop-gap while production got its list of prospective hosts together. Jennings did...fine. However, on a show that prides itself on making the contestants the stars, having the GOAT as its permanent host ensures that in some respects he would always overshadow them. Having Richards follow Jennings reminded viewers of what Alex Trebek did so well. Richards doesn't directly channel or imitate Trebek, but his manner and delivery is familiar enough to recall the late great host. Of course it is. He was Trebek's EP. And he nailed his two weeks. By then the initial list of guest hosts had been released but, to be honest, most of the selections struck me as lovely tributes and/or theater. Notably, Levar Burton wasn't on that 1st list. Now: you could surmise that the Jeopardy! producers wanted to create some drama with that decision, but let's be real. The show was aware of the fan campaign. It began back in December 2020. Once Burton was added to the list that generated more publicity for him & the show, although obviously his desire get the hosting gig was and is genuine. However, a few things were against Burton from the jump. First, his stardom. Never mind the fact that the reasons he's famous & beloved are aligned with the Jeopardy! ideal. He's still a big star. And remember the whole point of Jeopardy! is to make its contenders the stars of the show. Yes, Trebek was its star when he was host, but the reason for that is he innovated a way of hosting that largely stayed out of contestants' way. He was low-key and comforting. Burton is also low-key and comforting. He's also forever associated with other iconic TV roles, though. And I think that (and yes, his age) worked against him more than his performance during his tryout week. In selecting Richards Jeopardy! is opting for a 'smooth transition' strategy in which the show's calm and comforting familiarity isn't entirely upended. He'll require an acclimation period, as any new person would, but perhaps not as much to diehard viewers. And here's where this analysis gets cold & brutal. Richards was selected despite the many cases made for Jeopardy to display some commitment to diversity by selecting a woman or a person of color because...the job was always his. Richards knows how to guide the game, how to keep the time, the cadence, everything. There's no need for a 'breaking in' period. He's ready to jump in because...he's the younger guy who has always been there. Isn't that how the world works?...For some people?..." McFarland adds: "Mike Richards makes sense for Jeopardy! because this is a show that doesn't need a star, or to change the world. It makes stars & takes pride in being a beacon of stability."
TV & VideosComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Says He Is ‘Relieved’ the ‘Guest-Host Carousel’ Is Over

Some Jeopardy! fans are not happy about the new permanent host decision. For Ken Jennings, he is just happy the guest host auditions are over. It has been almost a year since Alex Trebek passed away last November. After a multitude of guest hosts trying their hand behind the podium, Mike Richards was chosen as the new host. Mayim Bialik will be a special host for spin-offs.
TV ShowsPosted by
Benzinga

TV History Is Made With The Lowest 'Jeopardy!' Score Ever

Monday’s episode of the long-running game show “Jeopardy!” was widely anticipated for LeVar Burton's debut as the guest host, but the show was effectively hijacked by Patrick Pearce and his record-breaking score of -$7,400, the lowest in the show’s history. Bad Answers For 200: Pearce is a product specialist from...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Aren't Holding Back After 'Jeopardy' Names New Hosts Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards

For months, the beloved quiz show has auditioned many celebrity and Jeopardy! champion guest hosts to replace Alex Trebek following his death last November. Now, Sony Pictures Television has finally made a decision to move forward with the show's executive producer and The Big Bang Theory actress. The two will split hosting duties — Mike will become the new regular host, while Mayim will stand at the lectern during primetime specials.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Thanks Former Guest Hosts and Charities for Making His ‘Dream a Reality’

“Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio went out of his way, with limited characters, to thank a bunch of hosts and people on Monday. Amodio’s Tweet mentioned his time on the game show with four hosts and four charities and thanked his guest hosts. Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck had turns giving the “Jeopardy!” answers to Amodio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy