Authors — except one — retract 2014 Nature paper on genetics
The authors of a 2014 research letter in Nature have retracted their article, with near but not entire unanimity, after failing to reproduce the work. Titled “Detection and replication of epistasis influencing transcription in humans,” the letter was written by a group from Australia, Europe and the United States led by Gibran Hemani, then of the University of Queensland, in Brisbane, and now of the University of Bristol, in the United Kingdom. The senior author on the paper was Joseph Powell, also then of Queensland but now at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, in Darlinghurst, Australia. The paper has been cited 114 times, per Clarivate Analytics’ Web of Science.retractionwatch.com
Comments / 0