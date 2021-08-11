Robin Williams' son Zak shares heartfelt tribute 7 years after his dad's death

The 1993 family comedy Mrs. Doubtfire follows Robin Williams' character Daniel Hillard, a man so desperate to spend time with his kids amid his divorce that he transforms himself into the ideal housekeeper and nanny. Though his performance got the most attention, countless young viewers related to Lydia (Lisa Jakub), Chris (Matthew Lawrence), and Natalie (Mara Wilson), the kids who feel caught between their feuding parents. While Mrs. Doubtfire was far from Jakub's first credit, playing the oldest Hillard kid is one of her most famous roles. However, after almost two decades onscreen, she decided to leave acting behind when she was still young. To see what Jakub is doing now and to find out why she stepped away from the film industry, read on.