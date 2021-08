The number one spot has been changing a lot over the past few weeks and we are about to mix up the countdown even more. Yes, we had a new number one this week. However, not a lot of changing in the top six this week. So let's add FOUR new songs to the voting, it's been awhile since we added that many songs at once. I will be adding the new ones from Kane Brown with blackbear, Doja Cat with the Weeknd, Camila Cabello's new one, and finally the latest from twenty one pilots.