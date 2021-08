ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- Optomec Inc., a leader in production solutions for Metal Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printed Electronics, announced today it has added 7000 series Aluminum to its growing list of qualified alloys for use in its LENS 3D DED metal printers. Manufacturers in many industrial and aerospace segments demand 7000 series aluminum for 3D Metal Additive Manufacturing, as it possesses the highest strength of all the aluminum series alloys and is commonly used in high-stress parts such as aircraft landing gear components. This new alloy capability is enabled by Optomec’s latest laser optics solution--now standard in all of its LENS 3D metal printers--that allows the size and profile of the laser-heated region to be remotely adjusted for a particular alloy. This is a first in the industry.