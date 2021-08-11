Kimball Days Happening This Week

ST. CLOUD — Even though the summer is coming to a close there is still time to get out and have some fun around central Minnesota. Enjoy live music in downtown St. Cloud at the Common Roots Festival, check out the Clearwater Rodeo, take a ride on the River with the HikeHoppers, see the final Music in the Gardens concert, and sing along with Mark Wills at Rollies. Read more in The Weekender!