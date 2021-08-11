Horrible Imaginings Film Fest First Wave of 2021 Selections

The Toronto Film Festival has issued a demand that Hollywood stars attending its upcoming 2022 edition to launch their latest movies in-person must mask up at all theaters and affiliated venues, except when on stage or strutting up red carpets. “Talent will be required to wear a mask at all times at TIFF Festival venues and TIFF-provided vehicles. The only exceptions include when talent are on the red carpet and on stage,” the festival said as it unveiled its COVID-19 protocols for talent, rights holders, press and industry for its upcoming Sept. 9-18 edition. TIFF will also require proof of vaccination to...