Horrible Imaginings Film Fest First Wave of 2021 Selections
Entering its fourth year in partnership with the “The Frida Cinema,” the Horrible Imaginings Film Festival continues to be a global standard barrier to spotlight genre cinema, amplify artistic voices, and foster a community of acceptance. Returning to a hybrid model for the 2021 edition, the California based film festival will showcase the newest voices in horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genre cinema over a multi-day event that will consist of film screenings, diverse panels, parties, and networking sessions.horrornews.net
