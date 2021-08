The brilliant purple flowers that appear in pastures and abandoned old fields in central Indiana belong to tall ironweed (Vernonia gigantea). This aptly named perennial can grow up to 8 feet in height, though it is more typically 5 to 6 feet tall. It is a member of the same family as daisies and asters (Asteraceae) and is a magnet for butterflies and other pollinating insects. It is a long-lived perennial that is has bitter foliage that is shunned by grazing mammals, hence its abundance in pastures. Following flowering in late summer, the plant quickly matures seed by the end of September that is dispersed by wind with the aid of its fluffy pappus.