Pinellas Redistricting Board announced
August 11, 2021 - The Pinellas Board of County Commissioners completed its selections to the Pinellas Redistricting Board during Tuesday's meeting. Each commissioner had previously nominated one person to represent their district, and the commission then voted on four at-large members out of a pool of 22 applicants. The original nominees are: Mark Weikrantz, Mary Lousie Ambrose, Allison Nall, Ron Schultz, Christian D. Ruppel, James P. Everett and Esther Eugene. After four rounds of voting, the four at large members selected are: Bruce Livingston, Brian Aungst, Johnny Boykins, and Karen Owen. The group of 11 members will being meeting this month.stpetecatalyst.com
