(Olympia, WA) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is requiring employees in K through 12 schools to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18th. Inslee says the vaccine is safe and it’s the best way to prevent future COVID-19 variants from happening. The Governor outlines exemptions for medical reasons and religious requirements in a news conference this afternoon. The exemptions won’t apply to personal or philosophical objections. Additionally, Washington state’s mask mandate is coming back. Inslee says starting on Monday, August 23rd masks will be required on all people in indoor settings. The Democratic governor says it’s necessary to control spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The requirement also applies to people who are vaccinated. The Washington Department of Health also strongly recommends wearing masks in crowded outdoor settings such as concerts, fairs and farmers markets.