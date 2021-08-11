Cancel
Charleston, SC

Local 4K programs prepare to welcome students

thedanielislandnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Robert Fulghum’s book “All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten” is any indication, there’s no denying the importance of early education. With that in mind, it stands to reason that 4K, or 4 year old pre-kindergarten, might also hold some significance, especially when you consider the statistics. According to First Steps South Carolina, 61% of kindergartners are not ready to start school. An engaging, immersive 4K program can help prepare students for that next big step.

thedanielislandnews.com

Comments / 0

