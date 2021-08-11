Cancel
The Bachelorette's Greg Grippo admits he was "obviously way too harsh" on Katie Thurston during their breakup

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I was obviously way too harsh on her in those moments in that room, but it was just the way that we were talking to each other in those moments," Grippo said on Nick Vialll's Viall Files podcast of his dramatic reaction. "I wasn't communicating well at all. My head was wrapped up in it not being (about) the show, which (was) what we were in. It's really hard to pinpoint it for me. I just felt like I couldn't read her in that moment, and it just didn't feel like we were on the same page."

