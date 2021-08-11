Cancel
NBA

Nets expect to sign James Harden, Kyrie Irving to contract extensions

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant to a max contract extension on Sunday, and the goal is to do the same with the other two members of their Big 3 this offseason. Durant signed a four-year, $198 million extension with the Nets. That ties the two-time NBA Finals MVP to Brooklyn through the 2025-26 season. Nets general manager Sean Marks said Wednesday that he is “confident” the team will agree to extensions with James Harden and Kyrie Irving before training camp as well. ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke down what those deals would look like.

