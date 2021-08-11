Cancel
Seth MacFarlane wraps filming on pandemic-delayed The Orville Season 3, says he's up for more

primetimer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, MacFarlane was hoping Season 3 would premiere in late 2020. But the show was hit with pandemic delays. MacFarlane also made it clear he doesn't want The Orville to end. "And that is a wrap on season 3 of The Orville!" MacFarlane tweeted last night. "Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for all their tireless and brilliant work, and I sincerely hope this is not the last time we all go to space."

