Seth MacFarlane wraps filming on pandemic-delayed The Orville Season 3, says he's up for more

"Dave has come a long way," says Ben Travers. "Imagine it’s early 2020. You’re walking down the street, and towering above you is the billboard for Dave Season 1 — the one where Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, is popping out of the fly. A passing pedestrian sees you staring and says, 'In just a few years, that show is going to bring you to tears.' Would you chuckle? Ignore them? Look over your shoulder as you speed-walk away, making sure the weirdo isn’t following you? Probably one of the three, and yet, here we are: It’s August 2021, and the finale of Dave is an exquisite closing number, keeping with Season 2’s overarching mission to check Dave’s privileged perspective, acknowledge the struggles of his oft-exploited friends, and push its characters, narrative, and formal ambitions forward in ways both hysterical and yes, moving." ALSO: Dave Burd: "I think just making a GaTa hero story the finale is really what I've always dreamed of for this season."