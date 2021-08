Punk rock trio Radkey has announced their upcoming tour dates. The tour kicked off on August 3rd, in St. Louis, MO, and will conclude on December 18th, in Kansas City, MO. The band is currently on tour with the legendary Foo Fighters for select dates. Foo Fighters are currently celebrating their 26th-anniversary tour. Rock band Local H are also being supported by the trio during their LIFERS tour. Local H’s album LIFERS in April last year. The band is also set to release another cover album soon.