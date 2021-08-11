How Kraft Heinz is renovating Oscar Mayer and other older brands

Today’s ever-demanding consumer wants more from a business than the latest products and irresistible discounts. Businesses must have a unique voice, a clear mission in the world, and transparent views on every topic that people are talking about. That’s why a business must decide what its brand identity is and know how to deliver it to consumers or risk having those things decided for them in potentially disadvantageous ways. Read on to learn how to take control of your brand identity online to secure your reputation and revenue.