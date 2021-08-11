How Kraft Heinz is renovating Oscar Mayer and other older brands
In an Oscar Mayer commercial, a girl is so excited to eat a hot dog that she magically grills the food with laser beams shooting from her eyes.www.chicagobusiness.com
In an Oscar Mayer commercial, a girl is so excited to eat a hot dog that she magically grills the food with laser beams shooting from her eyes.www.chicagobusiness.com
The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0