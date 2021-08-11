Governor Pritzker Emphasizes Importance Of School Mask Mandate Following Lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker today announced that $40 million in payments are being made to 74 local governments, representing the first wave of more than $742 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aid to 1,250 small cities, towns and villages across Illinois. These federal relief dollars can be used to cover expenses incurred while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the first payments now made, the administration is urging local governments who have not yet Continue Reading