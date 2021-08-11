Governor Pritzker Emphasizes Importance Of School Mask Mandate Following Lawsuit
(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool) Governor JB Pritzker is stressing the importance of the state’s school mask mandate. He responded to a lawsuit filed against him by a downstate parent over the stipulation that requires students and staff to wear a mask indoors despite their vaccination status. Pritzker added that this would not be the first time there was a mask mandate in Illinois.www.wjol.com
