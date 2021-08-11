Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Governor Pritzker Emphasizes Importance Of School Mask Mandate Following Lawsuit

wjol.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool) Governor JB Pritzker is stressing the importance of the state’s school mask mandate. He responded to a lawsuit filed against him by a downstate parent over the stipulation that requires students and staff to wear a mask indoors despite their vaccination status. Pritzker added that this would not be the first time there was a mask mandate in Illinois.

www.wjol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Educationdeseret.com

This state banned mask mandates. Now the governor regrets it

This spring, he signed a bill to ban mask mandates on state and local levels. This week, he regrets it. As COVID-19 cases surge in Arkansas from the delta variant, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called on lawmakers to amend the ban and allow school districts to determine their own mask requirements, reported The Washington Post.
Public Healtheaglenationonline.com

Abbott’s mask policy could effect back-to-school season

In order to comply with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s May 18 executive order, the district began the new school year Wednesday, Aug. 11, with an optional policy towards the usage of facial coverings. Due to the increased availability of vaccines last May, the district announced April 19 that facial coverings...
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Distributes First Wave Of COVID-19 Relief Grants To Local Governments

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker today announced that $40 million in payments are being made to 74 local governments, representing the first wave of more than $742 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aid to 1,250 small cities, towns and villages across Illinois. These federal relief dollars can be used to cover expenses incurred while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the first payments now made, the administration is urging local governments who have not yet Continue Reading
Public HealthUS News and World Report

New Mexico Governor Sets Mask Mandate, Requires Vaccination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday she will be reinstating a mask mandate for all public indoor spaces in New Mexico as vaccination rates remain stagnant and infections increase. Her latest public order also will require that more people get vaccinated, such as workers at hospitals,...
Educationthecentersquare.com

Ducey’s request that school districts follow state law met with backlash

(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey's office has sent letters to two Arizona school districts, Peoria Unified and Catalina Foothills, demanding they “immediately rescind” their policy of quarantining unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 because the policy breaks state law. Kaitlin Harrier, education policy adviser to the governor, wrote that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy