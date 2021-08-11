Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durand, IL

Durand CUSD Defying Illinois School Mask Mandate

wjol.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) The Durand School District is defying a state order requiring masks in all Illinois schools. The district sent an announcement out yesterday saying masks would be optional and subject to parental choice. The policy allows students who are vaccinated to go unmasked and only recommends masks for unvaccinated students. Masks will still be required while using school transportation and at all indoor sporting events. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the universal school mask mandate August 4th.

www.wjol.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Durand, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Durand, IL
Government
Durand, IL
Health
Durand, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Durand Cusd Defying#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 1

Community Policy