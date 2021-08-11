Booker, Tuberville spar over measure to ‘defund the police’ in late-night vote-a-rama drama

A top staffer to U.S. Senator Cory Booker is among the top candidates for Region 2 Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Zach McCue, who worked for Clean Ocean Action until joining Booker’s staff in 2014, has the backing of Booker, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, and two dozen New Jersey environmental leaders and activists who have weighed in with the Biden administration in support of his appointment.