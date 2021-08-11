Google throws its support behind D.C. tech entrepreneurs with disabilities. Here are the details.
A local startup accelerator for founders with disabilities is launching a new tech program — with an assist from Google for Startups. 2Gether-International, a D.C. nonprofit that provides resources and opportunities to more than 300 entrepreneurs with disabilities, has teamed up with Google for Startups, the global tech giant's entrepreneurship arm, to build a cohort of 12 to 15 business owners.
