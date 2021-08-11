Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Ryan Greenhagen Named HERO Sports' Preseason FCS All-American

By Athletics
fordham.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe preseason accolades continue to roll in for Fordham senior linebacker Ryan Greenhagen, who was named First Team HERO Sports Preseason FCS All-American today. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.

news.fordham.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcs#American Football#Hero Sports#First Team Hero#All American#Fordhamsports Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Lowndes County, GAPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

Lowndes QB Brown named to GHSF Daily Preseason All-State Team

VALDOSTA –– Lowndes senior quarterback Jacurri Brown was named to the Georgia High School Football Daily Preseason All-State Team on Monday. Brown, was has signed to play college football at Miami, threw for 1,537 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback also showed why he is the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country –– rushing for over 1,100 yards and 16 more touchdowns on the ground.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Clemson football: Paul Finebaum thinks the Tigers are cycling out

Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Pregame Fans Clemson Lsu Football Cfp National Championship New Orleans. Clemson football fans have relished in...
Tennischatsports.com

Capobianco Named CoSIDA Academic All-American

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Rising senior, Olympic silver medalist, and two-time defending NCAA champion Andrew Capobianco has been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® men's at-large team, the publication announced on Friday afternoon. The at-large teams for the Google Cloud Academic All-America program include the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Have I underestimated this guy?

The Ohio State football team has many great players, including one I may have underestimated. I need to begin this article by issuing an apology to Ohio State true freshman running back Evan Pryor. I may have greatly underestimated him. Don’t misunderstand, I did not underestimate his talent. He’s an...
NFLwiproud.com

35 FCS players nominated to Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list

(Stats Perform) – There’s been only one multiple-time winner of the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award, but Southern University’s Jordan Lewis will be in a rush to match that feat this fall. A pass rush, that is. Lewis, who after the spring season was named the national defensive player...
GolfTelegraph

Three SIUE golfers named All-American Scholars

NORMAN, Okla. – Three SIUE golfers have been honored by the Golf Coaches Association. Zak Butt (Summerville, South Carolina), Parker McEachern (Keller, Texas) and Anthony Ruthey (Port Byron, Illinois) each have earned recognition as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars. “This is a great honor for Zak, Parker, and Anthony,” SIUE golf...
Combat SportsMilton Daily Standard

Sports Shorts: Bucknell's Zach Hartman named academic All-American

AUSTIN, Texas – Bucknell's Zach Hartman was honored as a CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-American, the organization announced Friday afternoon. Hartman, a rising senior Biology major in the Pre-Med track, was one of eight Division I wrestlers recognized across the three Academic All-America At-Large teams. He became the second Bison wrestler to make an Academic All-America Team, joining Ed Curran, a 1988 At-Large First Team honoree.
Berkeley, CAcalbears.com

Nate Biondi Named Academic All-American

BERKELEY – California men's swimmer Nate Biondi was named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America® Men's At-Large Third Team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The first-, second- and third-team honors are earned by the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom.
NFLwiproud.com

35 FCS standouts named to Walter Payton Award preseason watch list

(Stats Perform) – Reigning Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley of Southeastern Louisiana will face stiff competition this fall in the race for the Heisman of the FCS. Kelley led a preseason watch list of 35 players that was announced on Wednesday for the 2021 Payton, which Stats Perform presents to the national offensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.
College Sportswiproud.com

Sam Houston is No. 1 in FCS Preseason Top 25

(Stats Perform) – The upcoming FCS college football season features experienced, talent-laden teams, a number of which figure to contend for the national championship. Sam Houston is the team to beat, however, returning its entire starting lineup from a spring season in which it went a perfect 10-0 and captured the FCS title for the first time.
College Sportsdrgnews.com

Jacks 3rd In FCS Preseason Poll

CHICAGO – After an FCS Championship game appearance this past spring, South Dakota State is ranked third in the Stats Perform FCS preseason poll. This matches the highest preseason ranking ever for the Jacks, who also were third in the 2018 and 2019 preseason polls. They were fifth in the poll before this year’s spring season.
College Sportscollege-sports-journal.com

College Sports Journal Preseason FCS Top 25

There should be no asterisk on this past spring season. Sam Houston earned every inch of their national championship, a thrilling 23-21 win over South Dakota State that came to down to the wire. After a stop and start spring season, we are looking forward to a full and “normal”...
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Fregoso named preseason All-Big West

UC Davis’ Leslie Fregoso, a communication major, was one of 11 student-athletes named to the preseason All-Big West Conference women’s soccer team the league office announced on Thursday. A member of the Big West All-Freshman Team and a Big West Offensive Player of the Week selection in her first season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy