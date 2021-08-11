Cancel
Greenwood Village, CO

Tom Dougherty will not run for re-election to GV City Council

By The Villager
villagerpublishing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with The Villager on July 29, Greenwood Village district four City Councilmember Tom Dougherty told us that he has decided not to run for re-election after serving two two-year terms because, “It has always been a challenge to have a busy law practice and devote the amount of time that I think I should to city council responsibilities.” Losing three close family members in the past two years, including a brother in Texas to COVID-19, caused Dougherty and his wife Traci, Assistant Principal at Cherry Creek High School, to take stock of their lives. They also want to have more flexibility to travel to see family. Their son, a budding composer, is moving to London to attend graduate school at the Royal College of Music. Their daughter is in Uganda volunteering in a public health program in a small village without running water or electricity.

