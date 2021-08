This week marked the third official heat wave Scarsdale and the tristate area have suffered this summer. According to the American Red Cross, that designation is reserved for two or more days of excessive heat, generally 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with stifling humidity. Indeed, Scarsdale saw temperatures soar to the high 90s, with oppressive humidity that caused “feels like” temperatures near 100 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and the air was thick with precipitation. Parts of the tristate area were under alert for high ozone levels that caused dangerous air quality over multiple days.