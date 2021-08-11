Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Ninety-One miles with Manny

By The Villager
villagerpublishing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI first encountered his name a few years ago when I spotted it on the Colorado Freedom Memorial. Panel 19, column 2, row 47—Manuel B. Sapien, Jr. His name stood out from the more than 6,000 honored on that memorial because I knew a man with the same name. I asked my coworker and friend Manny if he had lost a son in military service, and he confirmed that he had. The respect I held for my friend deepened, and after that we occasionally talked about his son and the Colorado Freedom Memorial.

villagerpublishing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purple Heart#Mile Walk#Hundred Miles#Special Forces Cadre#Army Specialist#Specialist Sapien#Goruck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
Related
MilitaryWSJM

US Marine Walking For Veteran Suicide Awareness

A U.S. Marine vet from Michigan is walking some 220 miles over the next couple of weeks to raise awareness and money to prevent veteran suicide. A vet who served in Afghanistan, Travis Snyder, is walking from Manistee to Mackinaw City, starting today since 22 veterans commit suicide every day. He says it’s happening for a variety of reasons.
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
MilitaryCornell University

Boots in the books: Veterans succeed at academic prep camp

After years of watching movies and television shows that portrayed fiendish college professors and demonic teachers, Air Force veteran Carla Ulloa was pleasantly surprised by her Cornell educators. “I had thought that professors are just looking to make sure you regret joining their class,” Ulloa said. “Now, I feel more...
Aerospace & Defensespectrumlocalnews.com

Veterans of Afghanistan reflect on two-decade war

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Years of dirt and sun-bleached colors bear testament to the time Jen Burch served in Afghanistan. Her decade-old Air Force cap is a reminder of the marathon war and the people left behind. “There’s not a day that hasn’t gone by in the last 10 years that...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Army marksman will shoot for gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Aug. 16—TOKYO — As a youngster growing up in Corsicana, Texas, Army Staff Sgt. John Joss shot caps off bottles with his grandfather's 1921 Remington .22-caliber rifle. Seventeen years into his career as a soldier he's headed to Tokyo to shoot for gold as a member of the U.S. Paralympic team. The Paralympics open Aug. 24 and conclude Sept. 5. The shooting competition takes place at the Asaka Shooting Range in Saitama prefecture from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Outsider.com

Navy Football Unveils US Marine Corps Uniforms for Air Force Game on 9/11

When it comes to collegiate sports, there is not anything that’s quite as patriotic as when Navy, Air Force, and Army line up to do battle between the white lines. And on Monday, news broke that Navy football has officially revealed the team’s new uniforms. They will begin wearing a special jersey and pants combination that looks very similar to a traditional Marine Corps “Dress Blue A” uniform. According to Navy Athletics and Under Armor, the new uniform and matching merchandise collection was developed as a means to celebrate our beloved United States Marines.
Militarywirx.com

US Marine Walking For Veteran Suicide Awareness

A U.S. Marine vet from Michigan is walking some 220 miles over the next couple of weeks to raise awareness and money to prevent veteran suicide. A vet who served in Afghanistan, Travis Snyder, is walking from Manistee to Mackinaw City, starting today since 22 veterans commit suicide every day. He says it’s happening for a variety of reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy