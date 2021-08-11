Ninety-One miles with Manny
I first encountered his name a few years ago when I spotted it on the Colorado Freedom Memorial. Panel 19, column 2, row 47—Manuel B. Sapien, Jr. His name stood out from the more than 6,000 honored on that memorial because I knew a man with the same name. I asked my coworker and friend Manny if he had lost a son in military service, and he confirmed that he had. The respect I held for my friend deepened, and after that we occasionally talked about his son and the Colorado Freedom Memorial.villagerpublishing.com
