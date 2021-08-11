Cancel
Austin, TX

MetroExpress downtown Austin route to resume Round Rock service Aug. 16

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 7 days ago
Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, MetroExpress route 980 will resume service to Round Rock into Austin's downtown area. Each weekday, passengers will board for a 7 a.m. departure from the Round Rock Transit Center at 300 W. Bagdad Ave. to the New Life Park and Ride at 3200 Century Park Blvd. A return trip will leave at 6:18 p.m., according to the city.

