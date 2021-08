WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has deployed hundreds of troops and is laying barbed wire along its border with Belarus amid a surge of migrants seeking to enter the country. The defense minister said Wednesday that more than 900 Polish troops are involved in the operation. It’s believed that most of the migrants trying to cross are from Iraq, with some from Afghanistan and Syria as well. Poland, like Lithuania and other Baltic nations, accuse the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants across their borders, which are also part of the European Union’s eastern border. They call the action “hybrid war.”