The most-speculated-about podium in entertainment may have a new occupant. The news that Mike Richards, the executive producer of “Jeopardy!,” is in advanced negotiations to take over as permanent host, filling the role once occupied by the late Alex Trebek, ends a guessing game that had run throughout 2021, as figures from throughout the world of TV took their turns reading answers and soliciting questions. To a viewer who checked out every one of the guest hosts, this outcome feels both preordained and surprising. The presence of Richards, a show insider, among vastly more well-known hosts was somewhat eyebrow-raising from the first....