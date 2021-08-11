DIANE REEVES

Not everyone is like you. People don’t work at the same pace, with the same mindset, and so on. Recognizing everyone’s individual strengths and how to lead them is key. As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin Wachs, CEO Earthly Body, a salon staple and a family-owned and run company with strong values and a deep commitment to doing good. Co-founders Kevin and Mare Wachs started Earthly Body with a mission — to create high quality, naturally-derived personal care products that are kind to the environment, to people, and to animals. It’s something that continues to be on the forefront of everything they do, from our products to the way they make them, to what’s in them, as well as giving back to the community. In 2004 the Wachs created the Get Together Foundation. This Foundation inspires 1960’s ideals of peace, togetherness, and love to help solve contemporary problems such as systemic homelessness and disaster relief.