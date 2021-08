Blissfully ethereal, last night Caroline Polachek transformed the already sublime environs of the Greek Theatre into one soaked in her moodily kinetic brand of ambient indie-pop. Marking the return of a new season of live music to the iconic Los Angeles venue, the multi-project juggling singer/songwriter and producer offered a transfixing and emotional set of her 2019 album Pang. Polachek — a seasoned performer who cut her teeth on early projects like the co-founded indie-pop act Chairlift, as well as two additional solo side projects of her own in Ramona Lisa and CEP — had no problem in enveloping fans in the sonorous soundscapes of “The Gate” and “Look At Me Now.”