W.A. Production has announced the release of its new audio effect plugin Zqueezer, an “Easy Squeezy” effect that is designed to push your sounds to the next level. As producers, we’re all searching for that something special – a quick and easy way to transform sounds beyond their original forms and push them to the next level. Some of us achieve that by using complex plugin FX chains, or even by routing audio through outboard equipment. Zqueezer is a brand new way to inject a unique flavour into your synths, bass lines and vocals.