OnePlus 6 and 6T start getting stable OxygenOS 11 update
After testing the OxygenOS 11 update on the OnePlus 6 and 6T for more than a month, OnePlus is finally starting to push the stable OxygenOS 11 update to the almost four-year-old smartphones. As confirmed by OnePlus, this is a staged rollout, meaning only a handful of users will get the update today. The company will have a broader rollout once it makes sure that the update includes no critical bugs. It’s also important to note that trying to download the update using a VPN won’t work as the update isn’t region-specific.mspoweruser.com
