Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus 6 and 6T start getting stable OxygenOS 11 update

By Rahul
mspoweruser.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter testing the OxygenOS 11 update on the OnePlus 6 and 6T for more than a month, OnePlus is finally starting to push the stable OxygenOS 11 update to the almost four-year-old smartphones. As confirmed by OnePlus, this is a staged rollout, meaning only a handful of users will get the update today. The company will have a broader rollout once it makes sure that the update includes no critical bugs. It’s also important to note that trying to download the update using a VPN won’t work as the update isn’t region-specific.

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus 6t#Software Updates#Oxygenos#Game Space#Camera Ui#Quick Settings#Fnatic#Parsons School Of Design#Shelf Newly#The Oneplus Nord N100#Oneplus Nord N10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
RetailAndroid Authority

Check out this white OnePlus 9 Pro that you (probably) can't get

A OnePlus executive has revealed a white OnePlus 9 Pro. It’s believed that this option won’t be mass-produced, likely being a canceled colorway. This wouldn’t be the first time OnePlus has shown off a canceled color option. The OnePlus 9 Pro is currently available in several color options, namely Morning...
Cell PhonesNeowin

OnePlus teases its own foldable phone ahead of Samsung event [Update]

A lot of companies are working towards creating foldable devices and it seems like OnePlus might be the latest one to join the bandwagon. The company has recently teased its foldable phone on Twitter. The caption of the tweet suggests that there might be an official announcement about the device on August 11 at 10 am ET.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

OnePlus 6 and 6T get a new Android 11 Open Beta

The Android Freak, 5 hours agoIt's better getting stable update than buggy update. You tried these open beta on a OnePlus 6/6T before talking?. And it's still 'beta', why are you expecting it to be bug free when even stable updates have bugs?. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. DMX, 7 hours...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google Pixel 5a review: Better battery, better price, same great phone

The Google Pixel line has suffered from fatal flaws in previous generations, but the one that crops up time and time again is short battery life. The Pixel 4 was essentially killed by its own small battery, and the Pixel 3 was barely any better. Last year's Pixel 5 had a good enough battery to get through a good day, and that was a banner achievement for Google after years of battery woes.
Technologyxda-developers

Fixed Black Background after Update to 12.5.2.0 stable

So I´ve updated my xiaomi 10 Pro to MIUI 12.5.2.0 stable. The Update reseted all my settings and I can´t change my background on start and lock screen. Iam using the nova launcher and tried other launcher (like the system launcher) but nothing happened. So I installed different Wallpaper Apps and nothing happened.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy Z Flip 5G starts getting August 2021 security update

Samsung started rolling out the August 2021 security update two weeks ago. The Galaxy A52 was the first smartphone to get the update. Last week, the Galaxy Z Flip picked up the latest security patch, and now, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has started getting it in various European countries.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

White OnePlus 9 Pro exists, but you can never get one

Even in an age of ultra-thin cases and skins, some consumers still prefer to use their phones in their naked glory. That, in turn, means having to decide on a color you will live with for more than a few years, presuming the phone lasts that long. Since manufacturers ship only a limited set of colors that may vary by market, some color options are rarer or might not even exist at all. A pure white OnePlus 9 Pro, for example, it a literal one-of-a-kind, and OnePlus is cruelly teasing the existence of a smartphone that you may never be able to get your hands on.
Cell Phonesandroidpolice.com

The OnePlus 6 and 6T's latest Android 11 beta promises smoother YouTube videos

You can't accuse OnePlus of not making up for lost time. While its 2018 flagships have been lingering on Android 10, the long-awaited OxygenOS 11 beta program seems to be progressing at a rapid pace. Less than two weeks after its second release, the OnePlus 6 and 6T are getting their third beta, complete with some critical bug fixes as a stable version comes closer to being finalized.
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Updated: OnePlus Announces Killer Half-Off Sale For OnePlus 9 Instead Of Foldable Phone

It's no secret that Samsung plans to launch its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone later today. The devices have been making the rounds in leaked form for months and are highly anticipated by smartphone enthusiasts. However, OnePlus is apparently looking to make some waves of its own with a folding smartphone, as witnessed by emails and posts that went out yesterday.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Best OnePlus 6T cases 2021

The OnePlus 6T may be old, but it's still a good-looking phone by today's standards. Heck, it's actually quite stunning. Those good looks do come at a cost, however, as the all-glass back will likely show signs of use a lot sooner than you'd like. Thankfully, you can prevent that and keep the 6T looking some of the best OnePlus 6T cases. Here are our most trusted options to keep your phone looking sharp for years to come.
Cell Phones9to5Google

OxygenOS Open Beta 3 with Android 11 rolls out for OnePlus 6/6T w/ YouTube playback improvements, more

OxygenOS Open Beta 3 based upon Android 11 is now rolling out for 2018’s finest flagships, the OnePlus 6 and 6T. This third update for the preview phase of Android 11 comes with a number of relatively important fixes for common problems faced by those running the latest OS build. Most notably, OxygenOS Open Beta 3 resolves some of the choppy playback with YouTube video content, while there are some improvements to how background processes are handled. OnePlus notes in the Forum post for this update that this should help improve the battery life of your device.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

OnePlus 6 and 6T Android 11 upgrade arrives after a very short beta

OnePlus’ rollout of OxygenOS 11 with Android 11 hasn’t exactly been uneventful. OnePlus 7 and 7T owners got hit hard the hardest with numerous bugs and a promised feature that was inexplicably removed at the last minute. The company also started the beta for the OnePlus 6 and 6T series just last month, suggesting it would be months before a stable release would be available. Beating those expectations, OnePlus surprisingly just announced OxygenOS 11 for the two phones, hopefully in a very polished and bug-free state.
Cell PhonesCNET

Samsung Galaxy phones can store COVID vaccination proof in Samsung Pay

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Samsung is making it easier to show proof you've been vaccinated, all through your Galaxy smartphone. The tech giant has partnered with health care nonprofit The Commons Project to securely store immunization status digitally within Samsung Pay, letting you get access to a bar or restaurant that requires you to show proof you've received the shots for COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy