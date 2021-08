Goldbaby has announced the release of its latest sample pack EPROM Grind, a collection of gritty, punchy drums and dirty synths and FX. Created using an 8-Bit sampler that can burn EPROMs (Oberheim Prommer) and the DMX and DX drum machines to playback the EPROMs. Recorded through lovely high-end gear. This was an incredibly time-consuming process, very much a labour of love. It has been totally worth it, though! This pack is absolutely dripping with old-school character.