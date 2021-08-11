Cancel
Thump multi-effect plugin by AngelicVibes on sale for $12 USD

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADSR has launched a sale on AngelicVibes’ Thump, a multi-effect plugin designed for processing bass and 808s, offering nearly 60% off for the next few days. Thump is the perfect plugin that’ll help you mix and edit all your bass sounds. Instead of using 10 different plugins and making everything complicated, you can easily use Thump and get the results you want. It is a one of a kind plugin with its smooth workflow and amazing design.

