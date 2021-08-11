Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emmons County, ND

Pilot killed in Emmons County crash known for honoring soldiers with flyovers

By AMY R. SISK
Bismarck Tribune
 7 days ago

The pilot of a crop duster who died when the plane crashed Tuesday in Emmons County was known for performing flyovers to honor members of the military. Linton resident Michel Gunia, 63, told The Bismarck Tribune during a 2019 interview that he considered it an honor to fly over ceremonies at cemeteries across North Dakota on days such as Memorial Day. He would do so in his 1941 North American AT-6, a World War II-era aircraft.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Emmons County, ND
Linton, ND
Accidents
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Accidents
Bismarck, ND
Government
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
State
North Dakota State
Linton, ND
Crime & Safety
Emmons County, ND
Accidents
Emmons County, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Strasburg, ND
City
Linton, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyovers#Accident#The Bismarck Tribune#North American#Northcentral Aviation#Linkedin#The Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy