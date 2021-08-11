Pilot killed in Emmons County crash known for honoring soldiers with flyovers
The pilot of a crop duster who died when the plane crashed Tuesday in Emmons County was known for performing flyovers to honor members of the military. Linton resident Michel Gunia, 63, told The Bismarck Tribune during a 2019 interview that he considered it an honor to fly over ceremonies at cemeteries across North Dakota on days such as Memorial Day. He would do so in his 1941 North American AT-6, a World War II-era aircraft.bismarcktribune.com
