Who’s Next? Turns 50!

By chuckwood
kvol1330.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn weekend’s ‘On The Turntable’ program we feature two super rock albums celebrating 50 years since their release …. We start with the bombastic “Who’s Next?” from The Who and conclude the program with “A Space In Time” from Ten Years After. This will be a very fun, rockin’ program. We hope you enjoy it.

