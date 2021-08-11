Teen arrested following cross-county chase in south-central Kansas
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old following a chase that involved authorities in multiple counties on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol all pursued the 2000 Ford Mustang that the teen was driving at different times. All of these agencies had terminated their pursuit of the vehicle as it came into Reno County.www.kwch.com
Comments / 0