Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Teen arrested following cross-county chase in south-central Kansas

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old following a chase that involved authorities in multiple counties on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol all pursued the 2000 Ford Mustang that the teen was driving at different times. All of these agencies had terminated their pursuit of the vehicle as it came into Reno County.

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Harvey County, KS
City
South Hutchinson, KS
Reno County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Sedgwick County, KS
County
Reno County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
Harvey County, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#The Chase#Reckless Driving#Kansas Highway Patrol#Reno County Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
NBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy