Moore Announces Candidacy for Lex Rich Five School Board Special Election

By John
thenewirmonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTifani Moore, a District Five parent and Irmo resident, has entered the Special Election for Lexington-Richland Five School Board. “The last decade of my life has been dedicated to volunteerism and working in not-for-profit throughout the community. As a resident of Richland Country (Irmo side), a mother of three children all attending District Five schools and the wife of a dedicated teacher in the same district, running for the school board feels like the next natural step to serve the children, teachers and community. With the challenges and division during the past year, I want to be a part of the solution. I am eager to bring balance and transparency to the school board, with a keen focus on working with the board members to support the students and outstanding professional educators in Lex-Rich Five.”

