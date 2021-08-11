Cancel
Minnesota State

Weekly Update: 223 new COVID-19 cases in the NW Minnesota 8-county lakes area, a 125% increase in new infections over the previous week; 162% weekly cases increase in Otter Tail County

By Editorials
DL-Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Aug. 4, 2021, the state reported an additional 6,332 COVID-19 cases, totaling 622,216 for the entire pandemic, a 41% increase in new cases statewide over the previous week. Also, 32 new deaths were reported by the state in the last seven days, 9 more deaths than the previous week and totaling 7,715 for the entire pandemic. Currently, Becker County reported 34 active cases, an increase of 13 active cases since Aug. 4. Otter Tail County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, a 162% increase in new weekly cases. COVID-19 data is not being released by the state on Saturdays and Sundays.

