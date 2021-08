News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On 2 August 2021, the boards of Meggitt PLC (the "Company" or "Meggitt") and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ("Parker") announced (the "Announcement") that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition pursuant to which Parker will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Meggitt (the "Acquisition"), to be effected by means of a Court"‘sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").