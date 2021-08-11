Bias! Twitter contest reveals it favours young, light-skinned, attractive faces [Hindustan Times, New Delhi]
Aug. 11—Last year, Twitter courted controversy when users called out the microblogging platform for preferring white users’ faces over persons of colour. Users had identified several cases of Twitter cropping the previews of images to focus on lighter-skinned persons in the image, which prompted the company to disable its automatic image cropping tool. Following on, Twitter announced a competition for users to identify biases in its algorithms, which concluded recently.www.dailyrepublic.com
