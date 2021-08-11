Bias! Twitter contest reveals it favours young, light-skinned, attractive faces [Hindustan Times, New Delhi]

Twitter’s image-cropping AI algorithm favors people who appear younger, thinner, and have fairer skin as well as those that are able-bodied. The saliency algorithm is used to automatically crop pictures posted on the social media platform. It focuses on the most interesting parts of the image to catch people’s attention as they scroll through their Twitter feeds. Last year, netizens discovered the tool preferred photographs of women over men, and those with lighter skin over darker skin.