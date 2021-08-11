Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Bias! Twitter contest reveals it favours young, light-skinned, attractive faces [Hindustan Times, New Delhi]

Daily Republic
 7 days ago

Aug. 11—Last year, Twitter courted controversy when users called out the microblogging platform for preferring white users’ faces over persons of colour. Users had identified several cases of Twitter cropping the previews of images to focus on lighter-skinned persons in the image, which prompted the company to disable its automatic image cropping tool. Following on, Twitter announced a competition for users to identify biases in its algorithms, which concluded recently.

www.dailyrepublic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Delhi#Biases#Gender Bias#Bilingual#Halt Ai#Latin#Verge#The Hindustan Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Keywords#Hj Bias Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
Beauty & FashionCNET

Twitter AI bias contest shows beauty filters hoodwink the algorithm

A researcher at Switzerland's EPFL technical university won a $3,500 prize for determining that a key Twitter algorithm favors faces that look slim and young and with skin that is lighter-colored or with warmer tones. Twitter announced on Sunday it awarded the prize to Bogdan Kulynych, a graduate student examining privacy, security, AI and society.
Internettheregister.com

Twitter's AI image-crop algo is biased towards people who look younger, skinnier, and whiter, bounty challenge at DEF CON reveals

Twitter’s image-cropping AI algorithm favors people who appear younger, thinner, and have fairer skin as well as those that are able-bodied. The saliency algorithm is used to automatically crop pictures posted on the social media platform. It focuses on the most interesting parts of the image to catch people’s attention as they scroll through their Twitter feeds. Last year, netizens discovered the tool preferred photographs of women over men, and those with lighter skin over darker skin.
BusinessEngadget

Twitter's AI bounty program reveals bias toward young, pretty white people

Twitter's first bounty program for AI bias has wrapped up, and there are already some glaring issues the company wants to address. CNET reports that grad student Bogdan Kulynych has discovered that photo beauty filters skew the Twitter saliency (importance) algorithm's scoring system in favor of slimmer, younger and lighter-skinned (or warmer-toned) people. The findings show that algorithms can "amplify real-world biases" and conventional beauty expectations, Twitter said.
InternetBBC

Twitter algorithm prefers slimmer, younger, light-skinned faces

A Twitter image-cropping algorithm prefers to show faces that are slimmer, younger and with lighter skin, a researcher has found. Bogdan Kulynyc won $3,500 (£2,530) in a Twitter-organised contest to find biases in its cropping algorithm. Earlier this year, Twitter's own research found the algorithm had a bias towards to...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Student proves Twitter bias against darker skin, older faces

A graduate student in Switzerland found that Twitter’s cropping feature prefers younger, slimmer and lighter faces. The student who revealed the bug won $3,500 in a “bug bounty.”. The cropping feature even favors white dogs over black dogs. Twitter’s algorithm favors younger, slimmer and lighter faces than those who have...
Cell PhonesDaily Republic

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch date: Krafton could bring the action to iPhone on August 20, says report [Hindustan Times, New Delhi]

Aug. 11—Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch date is yet to be officially announced by developer Krafton, but the popular successor of the banned PUBG Mobile game has been teasing the launch of the new title for iPhone-toting gamers over the past week. A recent report suggests that the company could release Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS as early as August 20.
InternetFlorida Star

Online Outrage Encouraged By Social Media, Gets Higher Engagement By Design: Study

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Social media platforms reward users for expressing moral outrage with higher engagement in terms of “likes” and “shares” to their posts, which encourages people online to amplify such activity, new research has found. A team of researchers at Yale University measured the expression of moral outrage on Twitter during real-life controversial events and studied the behaviors of subjects […]
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Israeli prime minister unleashes the controversy by saying that the elderly are in “mortal danger” if they do not get three times vaccinated against covid-19

The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, sparked a controversy this Sunday on social networks, after warning that even older adults who are fully vaccinated against covid-19 are in “mortal danger” if they do not receive a third dose. “78 of the 79 Israelis who died last week did not...
Economywtaq.com

Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is worried that U.S. plans to pour billions of dollars into chip manufacturing to fend off China could finish off what’s left of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world. After “three lost decades”, according to Japan’s industry ministry, the country’s share of global...
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Johnny Depp “Gratified” After Amber Heard Fails To Get $50M Defamation Suit Tossed, Again; ‘Aquaman’ Star Sought Dismissal Based On UK Libel Verdict

UPDATED with statement from Depp lawyer: Johnny Depp is complaining that Hollywood is boycotting him, but a Virginia judge just handed the Minamata star a big win in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Already pursuing $100 million counterclaim, the Aquaman star attempted a Hail Mary move in April to have Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate dismiss the two-year old case based on her ex-husband losing a libel trial in the UK late last year against Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun tabloid’s designation of the Oscar nominee as a “wife beater.” Subsequently, Depp lost in trying to get that British...

Comments / 0

Community Policy